Fatboy Slim’s record box is immortalised in a photographic print at Hang-Up Gallery

Mark Vessey and Fatboy Slim

British photographic artist Mark Vessey is proud to announce a unique collaboration with producer and DJ Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook). The new work, titled ‘Norman’s Record Box’, captures one of the most personal treasures from Cook’s storied career. His Iconic record box, transformed into a powerful piece of visual art.

Active when vinyl was the only format you needed to DJ, Norman transported his records across the globe in this very box. Making it inimitable by covering it with all of the stickers and badges he collected along the way. The box has been present at every destination and gig alongside him from the infamous Big Beach Boutique, Australia, Santa Cruz, Ibiza, Glastonbury, the list is endless…

“The significance of what Mark does with objects like this is he makes the significance of seemingly everyday objects by photographing them so beautifully and elevating them and putting them on a pedestal and in a frame.” Commented Norman. He sort of says, this is more than just a bunch of old magazines. This is history here. This is more than just somebody's old records. This is history and their culture and their art. He recognises beauty in the flawed nature of our old possessions.”

The piece will be released exclusively through Hang-Up Gallery, one of London’s leading contemporary art spaces. A limited run of prints will be available on 1st October, both in the gallery and online via www.hanguppictures.com.

Collectors and fans will be able to choose from three limited edition sizes:

Norman Record Box – Edition of 50

80cm x 80cm – £495.00

Norman Record Box – Edition of 30

95cm x 95cm – £625.00

Norman Record Box – Edition of 20

110cm x 110cm – £895.00

Norman Record Box – Motherpiece – Edition of 5

125cm x 125cm – £6,000

Each print is signed and numbered by Mark Vessey and Norman Cook, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of music and visual art history. Mark has also created a short film which shows Norman explaining the story behind the record box – link to film.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Mark and Norman on this release,” said Ben Cotton, founder of Hang-Up Gallery. “This piece brings together two icons in their respective fields. It’s not just a celebration of Norman’s musical legacy, it’s a celebration of vinyl culture, of creativity, and of the physical connection people have with music.”

Mark Vessey

Vessey, renowned for his stylised photographic studies of personal collections of magazines, books, and vinyl, turns his lens to this symbol of musical history. The result is a meticulously composed portrait of the very box that has accompanied Cook across many dancefloors.

“I saw Norman’s record box one evening when he was using it to DJ and I was drawn to it straight away. I knew I had to photograph it as I believed it was an important artifact that in the same way as his vinyl collection is a unique reflection of Norman. I also thought that the artwork would complement my earlier artwork of Norman’s vinyl collection. The two spoke directly to each other. ‘

The vinyl box is completely covered in different layers of stickers from original Keith Haring pop shop stickers, ACID House Smilies and brands such as Stussy and DIOR. I’m grateful that Norman has allowed me access to photograph his personal items in such a way that we are all able to get up close to them”. Mark Vessey

The artwork will also be featured in Norman Cook’s forthcoming book, ‘It Ain’t Over’, which is set to launch this October 2025, offering readers a glimpse into the visual storytelling behind his decades-spanning career.