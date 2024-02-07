Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 MOBO Awards are finally here. Making its debut in Sheffield, this edition of the award show will celebrate its 26th year, honouring the excellence of black music in the UK.

Scheduled to take place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on February 7, this year's ceremony boasts leading nominations from Stormzy and Little Simz, each receiving four nominations, closely followed by Central Cee, Pinkpantheress, J Hus, and RAYE with three nominations each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will also be hosted by Comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and Love Island finalist, Indiyah Polack. Speaking on hosting the ceremony, Babatúndé said: "This is just massive and I am so honoured. The MOBO Awards are something you grow up watching and now to be able to say I’m a part of it… it’s an amazing feeling. Indiyah and I are gonna bring some VIBES!"

Indiyah added: "Having watched the MOBO Awards since I was young, then getting to present an award last year, to now hosting the show with Babatúndé… this is like the hugest job ever, and I’m excited! There are so many artists I listen to that have been nominated as well, so it’s going to be a real ‘pinch me’ moment on the night."

Here's everything you need to know about the awards show, including how to watch it so you don't miss a thing.

Remi Burgz attends the Mobo Awards, at the Utilita Arena Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

How to watch 2024 MOBO Awards

The ceremony begins at 8pm and is available to watch live on YouTube. Meanwhile, the 26th Annual MOBO Awards: Access All Areas will be available to watch on BBC One on Friday, February 9 at 11:30pm on BBC One. The hour-long programme will showcase the best highlights from the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those going to the ceremony in person, the car park and box office opens as early as 4pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm and a curfew of 10.30pm.

What does MOBO stand for?