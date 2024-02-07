2024 MOBO Awards: How to watch including BBC and Youtube as Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack set to host
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 2024 MOBO Awards are finally here. Making its debut in Sheffield, this edition of the award show will celebrate its 26th year, honouring the excellence of black music in the UK.
Scheduled to take place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on February 7, this year's ceremony boasts leading nominations from Stormzy and Little Simz, each receiving four nominations, closely followed by Central Cee, Pinkpantheress, J Hus, and RAYE with three nominations each.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event will also be hosted by Comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and Love Island finalist, Indiyah Polack. Speaking on hosting the ceremony, Babatúndé said: "This is just massive and I am so honoured. The MOBO Awards are something you grow up watching and now to be able to say I’m a part of it… it’s an amazing feeling. Indiyah and I are gonna bring some VIBES!"
Indiyah added: "Having watched the MOBO Awards since I was young, then getting to present an award last year, to now hosting the show with Babatúndé… this is like the hugest job ever, and I’m excited! There are so many artists I listen to that have been nominated as well, so it’s going to be a real ‘pinch me’ moment on the night."
Here's everything you need to know about the awards show, including how to watch it so you don't miss a thing.
How to watch 2024 MOBO Awards
The ceremony begins at 8pm and is available to watch live on YouTube. Meanwhile, the 26th Annual MOBO Awards: Access All Areas will be available to watch on BBC One on Friday, February 9 at 11:30pm on BBC One. The hour-long programme will showcase the best highlights from the ceremony.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For those going to the ceremony in person, the car park and box office opens as early as 4pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm and a curfew of 10.30pm.
What does MOBO stand for?
MOBO stands for Music of Black Origin, the awards have been running for 25 years and celebrate genres such as Hip Hop, Grime, RnB, Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Gospel, and African music talent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.