The 1836 engraved pocket watch that belonged to Charles Dickens.

An “unprecedented” piece of Charles Dickens’ memorabilia is set to go under the hammer next week, with the open-faced, key-winded watch expected to fetch a surprisingly low sum considering the nature of the item. Dickens' William IV gilt metal watch was gifted to him at the close of the first year of his editorship of the literary magazine Bentley's Miscellany.

The rear of the case is engraved: "Dearest 'Boz' editor Bentleys Miscellany Dec.1836," with the initials 'CD' to the left and right of the centre. Boz was a pseudonym used by Dickens in some of his early writings. The timepiece was gifted to Dickens, to commemorate the anniversary of his editorship of a literary magazine.

Stride & Son, the auctioneer selling the item estimates the item, which dates back to 1836 and is engraved with “CD,” is set to fetch between £2,000 and £4,000 when it goes under the hammer during the auctioneer's antiques sale on March 6 2024.

The piece will also be accompanied by a brass-bound walnut ebonised desk gifted by Dickens to his favourite daughter Catherine. The desk set features a central plaque engraved: "Happy Birthday Little Lucifer Box 20 Oct 1859," whilst the lid of the lower section has a circular plaque engraved: "Catherine Elizabeth Dickens". It's believed the set was gifted by Dickens to his favourite daughter on her 20th birthday.

The brass-bound walnut ebonised desk gifted by Charles Dickens to his favourite daughter Catherine.

Both items, which are up for sale for what is believed to be the first time, come from descendants of the author's family and Barnaby Chiari, a consultant at Stride & Son Auctioneers, explained: "Both items are of national importance.