2PM’s Lee Jun-ho: Fans outraged after K-pop idol 'inappropriately touched' by fan on Brazil tour
The incident occurred as the King The Land actor greeted fans at the event.
During one part of the show, Jun-ho leaned down to allow a fan to take a photo with him. However, instead of taking the picture as intended, the fan wrapped their arms around his neck and pulled him down, kissing him on the cheek. Jun-ho quickly stood back up and appeared to laugh off the moment before moving away.
After footage of the incident was shared online, many fans expressed outrage, arguing that the fan had taken advantage of Jun-ho’s kindness. While some suggested that cultural differences may have played a role, many said the idol should have been asked for consent before any physical contact.
This incident follows a similar controversy involving BTS’s Jin in 2024. On June 13, a day after being discharged from the military, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, held a special fan event where he hugged 1,000 fans and performed in front of 3,000 others.
During the three-hour-long “hugathon,” fans took turns going on stage to meet the 33-year-old star. However, one fan sparked outrage after appearing to kiss Jin’s face during their interaction. Videos of the moment quickly went viral, showing Jin visibly taken aback as he turned his head away before moving on to the next fan.
The woman later admitted in a blog post that she had kissed him “on his neck” and described his skin as “very soft.” While her identity was not publicly revealed, South Korean authorities confirmed they had identified her with the help of Japanese police.
