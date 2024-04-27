80s singer Lloyd Cole cancels tour dates as he plans to take "some time away from music"
and live on Freeview channel 276
Singer songwriter Lloyd Cole has cancelled a number of upcoming tour dates as he plans to step away from music. The 63-year-old was the frontman for Lloyd Cole and the Commotions, and is best known for songs such as My Bag, Forest Fire and Rattlesnakes. He was a big name in the 1980s before launching a solo career in the 90s.
He is currently on a world tour, and plans to continue with his seven dates in Portugal - but is then calling it a day.
In a statement, the singer said: “I have some kind of virus. This time my mental health has been impacted. I’m fine, for now, I’m on antibiotics. I have people to talk to. The plan is to get the seven Portuguese shows done. Then I’ll fly home early May.
“I need to address the root of the issue. I’d rather not go into details here. Honestly I don’t know exactly what’s going on but I’m pretty sure some major changes are needed in my lifestyle and work schedule. I’ll be consulting my MD and we’ll figure a plan. Most likely I’ll be in some kind of treatment facility for while, hopefully like The Magic Mountain.
“I’ve cancelled the US East Coast shows that were scheduled for June and I won’t be scheduling any more. I hope to be well for the September solo shows in the UK. If I am, then we’ll reschedule the cancelled US dates as quickly as we can.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.