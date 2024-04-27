Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Singer songwriter Lloyd Cole has cancelled a number of upcoming tour dates as he plans to step away from music. The 63-year-old was the frontman for Lloyd Cole and the Commotions, and is best known for songs such as My Bag, Forest Fire and Rattlesnakes. He was a big name in the 1980s before launching a solo career in the 90s.

He is currently on a world tour, and plans to continue with his seven dates in Portugal - but is then calling it a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the singer said: “I have some kind of virus. This time my mental health has been impacted. I’m fine, for now, I’m on antibiotics. I have people to talk to. The plan is to get the seven Portuguese shows done. Then I’ll fly home early May.

“I need to address the root of the issue. I’d rather not go into details here. Honestly I don’t know exactly what’s going on but I’m pretty sure some major changes are needed in my lifestyle and work schedule. I’ll be consulting my MD and we’ll figure a plan. Most likely I’ll be in some kind of treatment facility for while, hopefully like The Magic Mountain.

Lloyd Cole has cancelled a number of upcoming tour dates. Picture: Paul Shoul