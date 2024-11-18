About a Boy star Nicholas Hoult lets slip he has secretly married Bryana Holly - mother to his two children
Actor Nicholas Hoult and girlfriend Bryana Holly have tied the knot - or so it seems. Hoult, star of The Great, seemed to let the marriage slip while being interviewed at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 17).
The 34-year-old About a Boy star - when discussing Holly's reaction to his latest movie, horror flick Nosferatu - described her as his "wife".
"Afterwards (watching Nosferatu), I remember I had my wife's nails imprinted on my hand," he told E! News. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this was tense'."
Hoult and 31-year-old Holly are parents to six-year-old son, Joaquin, and a child born in 2022 whose name and sex have yet to be announced.
As well as potentially admitting they had walked down the aisle, Wokingham-born Nicholas said the family were looking forward to Christmas - and some silly traditions.
"I play this really silly game where you have to roll dice," he went on. "And when someone gets a six, they have to put on oven gloves, a hat, a scarf, and then grab a knife and fork and try and eat the chocolate bar, and eat as much as they can of the chocolate bar before the next person in the circle rolls a six. It's [a] fun game."
Holly and Joult have been together since 2017 but have largely kept the spotlight off their relationship. However, on their seventh anniversary in last December, Holly shared a loving tribute featuring sweet photographs of the couple over the years.
