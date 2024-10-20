Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex.Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex. | Getty Images for Academy Museum

Best and worst dressed celebrities at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala 2024

David George
David George

Health Specialist

20th Oct 2024, 3:19pm

Some of the hottest celebrities in Hollywood took to the red carpet last night for the fourth annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala.

Singer Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo stole the show to close the evening, with Erivo performing I’m Here from The Colour Purple, Diana Ross’s Home from The Wiz, Somewhere Over The Rainbow from The Wizard Of Oz and Prince’s Purple Rain.

Elsewhere, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg introduced actress Rita Moreno, who won a best supporting actress Academy Award for West Side Story, while she picked up the Icon Award, given to those who have had a “cultural impact”. Saoirse Ronan also presented her fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal with an award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala event.

Normal People star Mescal was nominated for a best actor gong for his role in drama Aftersun, and is starring in the hotly anticipated Gladiator 2 movie.

But aside from the celebrations, the outfits were the talk of the town - but not all of them for the right reasons. Here are some of the best and worst dressed celebs from last night’s event.

(Note: I know the square root of nothing about fashion. This is nothing more than a regular bloke’s opinion on what, in some cases, looks like a trainwreck of a red carpet... You are welcome to disagree.)

Simple but classy, sleek yet elegant, Ann and Jum Gianopulos took to the red carpet in style.

1. BEST: Ann and Jim Gianopulos

Ann and Jim Gianopulos

Poor Hannah Einbinder - she's a beautiful women but her stylist decided to dress her in the same material I use to line the kitchen bin. It even ruffles out the same, like when I try to jam a Pizza Hut box into the bottom of it.

2. WORST: Hannah Einbinder.jpg

Hannah Einbinder

Selena Gomez looked absolutely stunning in this sleek blue dress; that being said, she could turn up to one of these galas in pyjamas and Crocs and she'd still rock the look.

3. BEST: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

"Yeah, tailor? I love my suit, but do you think you could put a go-faster stripe on it so I can look like a nine-year-old Make A Wish kid dressed me?"

4. WORST: Rza

Rza

