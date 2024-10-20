Singer Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo stole the show to close the evening, with Erivo performing I’m Here from The Colour Purple, Diana Ross’s Home from The Wiz, Somewhere Over The Rainbow from The Wizard Of Oz and Prince’s Purple Rain.
Elsewhere, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg introduced actress Rita Moreno, who won a best supporting actress Academy Award for West Side Story, while she picked up the Icon Award, given to those who have had a “cultural impact”. Saoirse Ronan also presented her fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal with an award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala event.
Normal People star Mescal was nominated for a best actor gong for his role in drama Aftersun, and is starring in the hotly anticipated Gladiator 2 movie.
But aside from the celebrations, the outfits were the talk of the town - but not all of them for the right reasons. Here are some of the best and worst dressed celebs from last night’s event.
(Note: I know the square root of nothing about fashion. This is nothing more than a regular bloke’s opinion on what, in some cases, looks like a trainwreck of a red carpet... You are welcome to disagree.)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.