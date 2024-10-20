Singer Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo stole the show to close the evening, with Erivo performing I’m Here from The Colour Purple, Diana Ross’s Home from The Wiz, Somewhere Over The Rainbow from The Wizard Of Oz and Prince’s Purple Rain.

Elsewhere, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg introduced actress Rita Moreno, who won a best supporting actress Academy Award for West Side Story, while she picked up the Icon Award, given to those who have had a “cultural impact”. Saoirse Ronan also presented her fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal with an award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala event.

Normal People star Mescal was nominated for a best actor gong for his role in drama Aftersun, and is starring in the hotly anticipated Gladiator 2 movie.

But aside from the celebrations, the outfits were the talk of the town - but not all of them for the right reasons. Here are some of the best and worst dressed celebs from last night’s event.

(Note: I know the square root of nothing about fashion. This is nothing more than a regular bloke’s opinion on what, in some cases, looks like a trainwreck of a red carpet... You are welcome to disagree.)

BEST: Ann and Jim Gianopulos Simple but classy, sleek yet elegant, Ann and Jum Gianopulos took to the red carpet in style.

WORST: Hannah Einbinder.jpg Poor Hannah Einbinder - she's a beautiful women but her stylist decided to dress her in the same material I use to line the kitchen bin. It even ruffles out the same, like when I try to jam a Pizza Hut box into the bottom of it.

BEST: Selena Gomez Selena Gomez looked absolutely stunning in this sleek blue dress; that being said, she could turn up to one of these galas in pyjamas and Crocs and she'd still rock the look.

WORST: Rza "Yeah, tailor? I love my suit, but do you think you could put a go-faster stripe on it so I can look like a nine-year-old Make A Wish kid dressed me?"