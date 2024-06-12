Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singers Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are to divorce after seven months

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose after seven months of marriage.

The 62-year-old country musician filed for divorce from the 36-year-old, whose legal name is Johanna Rose Hodges, in a Tennessee court on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct”.

Cyrus is also seeking an annulment due to alleged fraud on Hodges’ part, saying in the filing that he would not have married Hodges “had he known” about the alleged fraud. The filing gives no further details on the alleged inappropriate conduct of fraud, but says each should be able to keep property that they own separately.

Representatives for Cyrus and Hodges did not immediately return requests for comment. The filing was first reported on Tuesday by TMZ.

After getting married in October 2023, the musicians lived in Tennessee and released several songs together over the course of their relationship.

In an Instagram post in April, commemorating their six-month anniversary, Hodges wrote: “Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!”

Neither Hodges nor Cyrus has commented on the divorce via their social media accounts. Cyrus has been married twice before, notably to Tish Cyrus, with whom he has five children, including musician and actor Miley Cyrus. They divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades together.

They had previously attempted divorce twice during their relationship, but called it off in 2010 and 2013. The 2022 divorce kicked off a highly publicised rift in the Cyrus family.