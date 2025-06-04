Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly broken up.

The 50 Shades of Gray actress and the Coldplay frontman have been on-and-off relationship for nearly eight years, but this time it “feels final”, sources told People.

Johnson, 35, and Martin, 48, were first linked in 2017 and have mostly kept their relationship private over the years. As recently as May 16, the pair were photographed together in Malibu, just weeks after Johnson was seen holding hands with Martin during his India tour in January.

In March 2024, a source told People the couple had been secretly engaged “for years” after sparking engagement rumours in 2020, though at the time they were reportedly “in no rush to get married.”

Breakup speculation first surfaced in August 2024, but Johnson’s rep then dismissed the rumours, saying the two were “happily together.” At the time, a source noted, “Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can.”

Their relationship reportedly experienced ups and downs over the years, with another insider telling People in June 2024 that “they’re definitely back on.” Johnson has previously spoken fondly of being part of Martin’s family life with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their children, Apple and Moses.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it,” she told Bustle. “With all my heart.” She also praised Martin’s performances, saying, “I love watching him. I could watch him every day… I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing.”