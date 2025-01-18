Chris Martin Dakota Johnson: Hollywood couple spotted holding hands in rare public outing - shutting down breakup rumours
The pair were photographed holding hands and smiling while out and about in Mumbai, India, on Friday (17 January). Martin, 47, is currently there with his band Coldplay, where they are playing multiple shows on their sold-out Music of the Spheres World Tour.
Martin and Johnson were first linked in the fall of 2017 and made their first public appearance together at Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection event in January 2018. A source told PEOPLE in March 2024 that the couple had actually been engaged for “years” after first sparking rumors in 2020 but “were in no rush to get married.”
Breakup rumours began swirling over the summer. However, a rep for Johnson shut them down, telling PEOPLE the pair were “happily together.”
The source said: “Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their career. They are balancing things the best they can.”
The musician called the Madame Web actress one of his “best friends" in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Dec. 19, 2024. “Phil [Harvey], Dakota, Jonny [Buckland], Will [Champion] and Guy [Berryman],” he said, naming Johnson, his bandmates and the band’s manager. “My kids.”
Though Rolling Stone reported that the “Clocks” singer did not want to discuss his relationship with Johnson, as he didn’t feel it was his story to tell, he did say the pair listened to Kacey Musgraves’ album Golden Hour together only a few days earlier. Martin is dad to daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. The duo famously announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, and finalized their divorce one year later.
