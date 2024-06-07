Actress Nina Drobrev has had to have surgery following a bike accident. Photo by Getty Images.

Nina Drobrev has told her Instagram followers she’s had to have surgery on her leg following a bike accident.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Nina Drobrev has spoken about the surgery she’s required following her bike accident - and has revealed the one thing she’s had to do to make sure doctors didn’t operate on the wrong limb.

The 35-year-old actress shared photos of herself on her Instagram page lying in a hospital bed last month in a neck and knee brace. She shared a photograph of herself on an e-bike followed by a photograph of herself in a hospital bed. In the caption she wrote: "How it started vs how it's going. I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.”

Drobrev who has 26.1million followers, has had over 12,000 comments, including one by actress Sarah Michelle Gellar who said: “Still managing to look gorge in a hospital bed.” Her Olympic Gold medallist boyfriend Shaun White, who has been dating her for around four years, said: “Just keeping things on brand,” followed by a red heart emoji. Now, two weeks after the accident, Drobrev has returned to her Instagram page to update her fans on her condition. She told them she has had to undergo surgeries to help heal her injuries. The first of a series of posts showed her in bed in a hospital gown with watery eyes, a frown, and a thumbs down, with text overlaid where she admitted she had felt scared before her procedure. She wrote: “Anyone else get scared before surgery? I’m such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind.”

The second story showed her in the hospital bed covered in blankets, with her injured left leg sticking out from under the covers. She captioned the photo: “Had to get one last photo of my leg – pristine- before it’s all scarred up.” The third post was a video of Drobrev drawing on her leg before surgery, something which she said he had to do to ensure surgeons operated on the correct limb. She explained: “Fun fact: they make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb. (Because I guess it’s happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb) Yikes!!!”

The details of the specific surgery Drobrev had has not been detailed, but it was clearly successful. After the procedure, she shared two photos of herself in the operating room, the first showing her giving a thumbs up to the camera and the second a selfie where she looked emotional and had tears in her eyes. “Surgery was a success.” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.”