The 30-year-old, who first gained public attention in 2015 when he starred on ‘The Only Way is Essex’ shocked his368,000 followers yesterday (Thursday June 7) by uploading a photo of him lying in a hospital bed to his Instagram Stories.

Alongside the selfie, which appeared to show him with a cut on his cheek and a black eye, Hall thanked his followers for their kindness, but did not reveal the reasons behind his hospital stay. But he did reassure them that he was okay. He wrote: "All the lovely messages. All is well. Out tomorrow morning. The nurses here and doctors are amazing people. Thank you!!"

A few hours later, he posted another selfie of him giving a thumbs up in the mirror with the caption: “Trying to escape now. No sleep at all.”. He also raised a small smile, however, and appeared to be in good spirits. At the time of writing, on the morning of Friday June 7, Hall had not posted again to his Instagram page so it’s not known if he actually has left hospital.

Hall starred TOWIE for a year before quitting. During his time on the show, Hall was in a relationship with Chloe Lewis. When they broke up, he began a relationship with ‘Real Housewives of Cheshire’ star Misse Beqiri in 2016. The now former couple share a daughter, who is now six-years-old. River was born November 2017 and then, a year later, they announced their engagement in 2018. They split in 2021 after five years together, however, after reportedly having many arguments.

