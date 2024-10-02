Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Raven-Symoné shared the news of her father’s death on Instagram alongside a photograph of her as a child with her dad.

Actress Raven-Symoné said: “My life has been long and abundant. And the path I’m on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face… 🕊️#christopherbpearman”

After announcing her father’s death, Disney star Raven-Symoné, 38, has been inundated with condolences. When one person said: “Are you saying your dad passed away??? Him and I are friends on fb and we are very close and I need to know for real??????” Raven-Symoné replied: “yes ma’am.”

Actor, writer and producer Gary L. Gray said: ”I will always remember him on the Cosby set providing games for us to play and telling jokes to keep us busy. I’m so sorry Raven. My condolences to everyone in the family! Love you.”

Unfortunately for Raven-Symoné, this is not the only family tragedy she has recently endured. Her brother Blaize Pearman died in November 2023 after battling colon cancer for nearly two years.

In an Instagram video posted a day after her birthday which was on December 10, 2023, Raven-Symoné said:"Truly, I love you guys. It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest, because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” she said. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years, and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and family, have been a roller coaster."

She went on to express her love for Blaize and also said: "His birthday is December 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys: my family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system, and I love you all."

Raven-Symoné starred as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show from 1989 to 1992 and went on to appear as Raven Baxter on the Disney Channel show That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007.