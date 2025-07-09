Actress Suet Nay and husband Tang Chia, a former action choreographer, had been married for 54 years before their deaths.

Veteran actress Suet Nay has died a week after her husband Tang Chia, a former action choreographer, passed away. Suet Nay, who was 77 at the time of her death, had been battling pancreatic cancer.

A week before Suet Nay’s death, her husband, Tang Chia, known as a martial arts choreographer, died after reportedly falling from a building in Hong Kong. CNA Lifestyle reported that “No suicide note was found, but it was believed that he was deeply affected by Suet Nay’s deteriorating health and had reportedly told family members his despair and desire to “leave with her.”

Actress Suet Nay made her debut in the 1962 Taiwanese film Good Neighbours. The South China Morning Post reported that Suet “remained active in the 1970s, emigrated to Canada in the late 1980s and left the entertainment scene. She returned to Hong Kong in 1997 and joined TVB, acting in many popular series, including Secret of the Heart and Rosy Business. She retired in 2020.

According to reports, the family of Suet Nay have shared that a joint wake for Suet Nay and her husband Tang Chia will take place on July 14 and the funeral and cremation is scheduled for July 15.

Suet Nay and Tang Chia, who married in 1969, were parents to two sons. Tributes have been paid to Suet Nay on social media and one fan wrote: “Used to watch her series in TVB growing up, so sad,” whilst another person wrote: “My deepest condolences. May their soul rest in peace.”

As well as battling pancreatic cancer, Suet Nay had reportedly been diagnosed with hereditary hearing loss in recent years, and had been left completely deaf in one ear. She was best known for her role as a swordswoman in The Legend of Wonder Lady.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.