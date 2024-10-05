Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to reports, the 24-year old called Madan, who was found dead, may have been pressured into marrying his partner Vardhini Yallarematt.

Actress Vardhini Yallarematt’s partner has been found dead and reportedly committed suicide. According to Times Now, “Madan, a 24-year-old event management employee from Bengaluru, (largest city of the southern Indian state of Karnataka) was found dead after hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his home. Madan had been in a relationship with Veena, a Kannada TV serial actress, also known by her stage name, Vardhini Yallarematt. His family has since raised concerns, alleging that there may have been foul play surrounding his death.

Times Now also reported that “Madan's parents have lodged a formal complaint with the police, claiming that their son might have been under significant pressure from Veena to marry her. Hulimavu police, who are now handling the case, have launched an investigation into all possible angles, including the possibility of abetment to suicide.”

Although no suicide note was reportedly found at the scene, there have been claims that there was tension between Madan and his partner, actress Vardhini Yallarematt. The incident is believed to have taken place at the home of Vardhini Yallarematt.

For Men India reported “According to the police report, Madan was found hanging in the bathroom of Vardhini’s house on the fourth floor. Vardhini herself called the police.

Veena has been detained for questioning, and the police are probing various angles, including allegations of forced marriage and psychological pressure.”