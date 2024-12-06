Adam Ant, whose real name is Stuart Leslie Goddard, revealed the news about postponing the tour on his Facebook.

Adam Ant took to Facebook to reveal that he was postponing his UK tour. He said: “It is with deep regret that I am postponing and rescheduling the ‘ANTMUSIC 2024’ UK Tour, I am pleased to announce that we have been able to reschedule to next year.

“I want to add that there will be a further very exciting announcement regarding this tour very soon.

“I sincerely apologise for the upset caused by the recent cancellation as I know many of you came from afar but sadly it was unavoidable. I’m now feeling fine and dandy and very much look forward to the new shows.

“I wish you all a Merry Christms. And I hope the news I bring, will make for a Happy New Year!!”

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images | Getty Images

Following his announcement of the postponement of his tour, Adam Ant received over 1000 comments. One fan said: “Really glad you are feeling better and postponing couldn’t be helped as health comes first. Can’t wait for next year xxx,” whilst another wrote: “So glad to hear you’re feeling better. Enjoy the new tour. Here’s to much more Antmusic in 2025.”

Adam Ant then updated fans to reveal that his postponed tour will now take place nearly a year later in October and November 2025, with new shows added. General sale for the tickets started on Friday December 6 at 10am.

What was wrong with Adam Ant?

Before Adam Ant postponed his tour, the singer was unable to make some of his scheduled show dates in the UK in 2024. On October 22, a statement read: “A severe cold has developed into a serious throat condition making singing impossible… he understands the disappointment to everyone and sends deepest apologies, especially to those who have made long journeys.”

Adam Ant has experienced mental health issues over the years and has been sectioned twice under the Mental Health act. In 2012, Adam Ant spoke to Rolling Stone about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and said: “I haven’t really met a family who hasn’t got a family member who hasn’t suffered from something of this nature, like bipolar disorder. And it’s been swept under the carpet. But I think there’s an obligation to express it, not only in song, which I’ve done on a couple of occasions on the album, but with the media.”

According to the NHS,” Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition where you have extreme mood changes. Medicines and talking therapy can help manage it.”