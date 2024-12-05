Two bands have been forced to cancel upcoming tours after their leads singers hit with a health battle.

John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls was diagnosed with pneumonia, as was Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley. The Goo Goo Dolls had been due top perform in South Africa but were forced to cancel the upcoming date due to Rzeznik’s health.

The singer, 59, took to Instagram to update fans, saying in a video filmed from his hospital bed: “Hey everybody, this is John from the Goo Goo Dolls. I’m truly sorry that I cannot be there but I wound up going to the doctor and I have pneumonia.

The tours of both Sum 41 and the Goo Goo Dolls have been derailed after their lead singers, John Rzeznik and Deryck Whibley, were diagnosed with pneumonia | Getty Images

“They checked me into the hospital and I’m stuck here for a day or two. But we’re working on getting back down there as fast as we can. I will keep you informed about that.

“I’m just really sorry that we couldn’t do this. I apologise that this happened and we’ll come down there and make it up to you guys. Thanks for being patient.”

The band has been due to visit Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria this coming week, but the shows have now been postponed until March 2025.

Likewise, pop-punk outfit Sum 41 were forced to cancel their Australian tour after revealing Whibley was “under the guidance and direction” of doctors. The band are currently performing on the ‘Tour of the Setting Sum’ tour, after which the band intends to officially call it quits.

The ‘In Too Deep’ hitmakers said in a now-deleted post on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed.”

They added that the Aussie tour has been scrapped after receiving advice and guidance from “multiple Australian doctors” who have said that “Deryck is too unwell to perform”. Dates that have been cancelled include a co-headline set at Good Things Festival in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, due to take place this weekend.

Good Things Festival said: “Good Things is set to hit Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this weekend, with a slight tweak to the lineup. Under the guidance and direction of doctors in Australia, it has become clear Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley is too unwell to perform.

“Sum 41 are gutted they can’t perform, and we fully understand and appreciate fans’ disappointment. Deryck’s health and wellbeing is the focus and priority though, and we hope you will join us in sending him well wishes for his recovery.”