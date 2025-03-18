A Russian porn star, currently fighting for Putin's war in Ukraine, has claimed to have "balls of steel" after surviving a near-fatal injury to his private parts during combat.

Alexei Oleinik, 43, said that this was the fourth time he had been injured in the ongoing conflict when his genitals were struck by shrapnel from an exploding drone.

Speaking about the incident with The Sun, Oleinik described how he was evacuating alongside fellow soldiers when a Ukrainian drone began chasing them. “When the deadly drone approached, I shot it down with my gun, causing it to explode,” he said. However, debris from the drone's explosion flew into his testicles, lodging fragments inside and causing severe swelling.

"I lost consciousness, and when I woke, another drone flew in – I shot it down with a Kalashnikov," he recounted. "I managed to run to the dugout, but the painkillers wore off, and I passed out again. I lay there for two days, did not drink, did not eat, and could not move. I held my legs like on a gynecological chair, my balls were swollen like an elephant’s."

Despite the excruciating pain, Oleinik managed to evacuate on his own after realising that his comrades had either died or disappeared. He later learned from medical examinations that the fragment had passed through his scrotum, between his testicles, leaving a piece lodged in each.

“The (drone) fragment was hot, it sealed the wounds as it passed through the scrotum – that’s why I didn’t bleed to death,” he explained.

Reflecting on the incident, Oleinik proudly declared, “Now, I can safely say that I have balls of steel.”

Before joining the war effort, Oleinik had a successful career in adult films, appearing in dozens of movies after being cast in Moscow. He was paid £38 per day for his work in the industry but said he would not return to porn, although he was open to exploring voice acting opportunities in the future.

Speaking philosophically about his near-death experience, Oleinik added, “For me, death is also a transitional moment. When someone dies, I believe someone is born at the exact moment.”

If he survives the conflict, the porn star hopes to restore his relationship with his wife and rebuild his family.