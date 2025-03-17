Maitland Ward: Former Boy Meets World actress says she gets more respect as porn star than in Hollywood
Speaking to Fox News, the Boy Meets World star said: “I really think people treat me with more respect now, honestly, especially even in Hollywood right now.”
Ward, 48, shared that she is currently pitching her memoir, Rated X, as a TV adaptation and has been met with positive reactions from industry executives.
“They’re so respectful, and they’re so positive about my story, especially younger people and different people that I speak to in Hollywood,” she said. “I really feel like I have a lot of positivity around it. I’m able to create my own brand, my own content, the way I want to create it.”
Ward first transitioned into the adult industry in 2019 and said she did not receive any backlash when she made the switch. In her 2022 memoir, she described becoming a porn star as “soul-changing.”
“I had new confidence and a full-time job, and it wasn’t because I smiled for any higher-ups,” she wrote. “The validation that I was given, especially after being told that no one would ever pay a dime to see me sexy, was soul-changing.”
Ward also revealed that her husband, Terry Baxter, was supportive of her decision to shoot adult films, including scenes with other men.
“He saw a truth in me that I wasn’t going to cross the boundary of … getting with guys, basically,” she told Page Six in 2022. “He saw that I had a lot of these fantasies.”
Ward and Baxter have been married since 2006.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.