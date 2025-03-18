A former banker who became a porn star has spoken about how the switch has given her financial freedom and a better work-life balance.

However, despite earning a six-figure income, 34-year-old Layla Kelly revealed that she faced unexpected challenges, including having her home loan application rejected due to her line of work.

In an interview with news.com.au, Kelly, who was voted New Zealand’s Best Porn Star in both 2023 and 2024, reflected on her decision to leave her corporate job of seven years.

“I didn’t want to be chained to a corporate desk anymore,” she said. “I wanted a better work-life balance, and I wanted more time with my family and freedom to increase my income.”

Before joining OnlyFans, Kelly was working long hours in banking, earning $65,000 a year but struggling to achieve financial stability. Living “pay cheque to pay cheque,” she never imagined she could afford to buy a home.

The switch to the adult industry turned out to be a lucrative decision for Kelly, allowing her to increase her earnings by $185,000 a year. With her newfound financial stability, she was able to save a six-figure deposit and begin the process of buying a house.

However, despite her financial success, she was surprised to find that one bank refused to assess her mortgage application because of her occupation.

“We had an incredible broker who went out to bat for us, and most banks were great, but there was one that wouldn’t assess our application because of the industry I’m in,” she said.

“I was really annoyed. They just saw it on paper and didn’t even care to have a conversation with us,” she added, calling the bank’s stance “hypocritical.”