Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Esta TerBlanche was unresponsive at the age of 51 at her home on July 19, 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven months after she passed away, the cause of death has been revealed for actress Esta TerBlanche. The South African star appeared as Princess Gillian Andrassy in the soap All My Children from 1997 to 2001 but she was written out of it after wanting to move back to South Africa.

At the time of her death, TMZ reported that “Barbie Ashley, her goddaughter, tells TMZ ... Esta died unexpectedly on Thursday in her North Hollywood home ... medical personnel believe the South African actress had been dead for about a day before she was found.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All My Children soap star Esta TerBlanche’s cause of death has been revealed after seven months. Esta TerBlanche as Princess Gillian Andrassy on All My Children | All My Children/X

Esta TerBlanche, who was crowned Miss Teen South Africa in 1991, was survived by her ex-husband and goddaughter. The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner has now revealed the actress’s cause of death.

In the press release, it states that “The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined the cause of death for 51-year-old actress Esta TerBlanche as intracranial hemorrhage due to blunt force traumatic head injury likely due to a ground level fall. The manner of death is an accident.”

As well as appearing in the soap All My Children, Esta TerBlanche’s credits include Spin City, Egoli: Place of Gold and The Syndicate. Tributes were shared on an online obituary for the actress and one fan said: “Gillian was a perfect princess who I admired on All My Children. Esta led the glamorous life many can only dream about. She was so pretty in her youth. I hope she knows the huge impact she had on many young AMC viewers. May Esta now find peace in Heaven and may her friends and family find peace on Earth.”