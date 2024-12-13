Allu Arjun was reportedly accompanied by his father film producer Allu Aravind to the police station.

According to The Indian Express, “Allu Arjun has been arrested by the police in connection with a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad (India) on December 4.”

The stampede at the premiere resulted in the death of a 39-year old woman, her son was also left critically ill.

The Indian Express also reported that “officials from the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force and the Chikkadpally police station arrived at Arjun’s house and took him into custody. The actor had approached the Telangana High Court seeking to clear his name from the FIR, but it has not come up for hearing so far. Sandhya Theatre’s owner and two employees have already been arrested.”

Indian actor Allu Arjun poses for photos as he attends a promotional event of his upcoming Indian film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Mumbai on November 29, 2024. The actor arrested after a woman was killed in stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ screening. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who is Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun is an Indian actor who has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014. He is reportedly one of the highest paid actors in Indian cinema and is nicknamed Bunny. According to IMdb, he is the grandson of late comedian Padmashree Allu Ramalingaia. He reportedly donates blood and attends functions for physically and mentally challenged children every year on his birthday, which falls on April 8.

Variety reported that “According to police reports, the tragedy unfolded when Arjun arrived at the venue at 9:30pm without prior notification to local authorities. The actor’s presence at the main entrance sparked a surge in the crowd, with hundreds of fans rushing to catch a glimpse of the star. The situation escalated when security personnel attempted to control the gathering.”