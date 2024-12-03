The sister of an actress has been arrested for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend and his friend, after telling them ‘you’re going to die’.

Actor Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri, aged 43, is said to have set a two-story garage on fire, which led to the death of Edward Jacobs, age 35, and Anastasia Ettienne, 33.

Aliya went to the property, in Queens, New York, at around 6.20am on Saturday November 23 and yelled "you're all going to die today" at Jacobs, who lived upstairs. A witness, who has not been named, came outside after hearing her voice and discovered that the building had been set on fire, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Jacobs was sleeping at the time and was not aware what had happened. Ettienne came downstairs when she became aware of the fire, but returned to save Jacobs. They were both unable to get out of the building safely, however, and died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Katz's office said in a press release seen by local media.

Aliya has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and four counts of murder in the second degree. She has also been accused of arson by a grand jury. She faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted of the top charge, the attorney said. She has been remanded and her next appearance in court is scheduled for Monday (December 9).

"As alleged in this indictment, this defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," said Katz.

Actress Nargis Fakhri, whose sister Aliya Fakhri has been charged with double murder. Photo by Instagram/@nargisfakhri. | Instagram/@nargisfakhri

The witness said that he smelled a “sweet burning odour” and then found a sofa on the stairs on fire. He said he at Ettienne, who had then come down the stairs, had to jump across the sofa to escape the fire - but she went back in to save Jacobs. Calling the relationship between Aliya and her ex an abusive one, the witness also said she had previously threatened to burn Jacobs' house down.

Jacobs had reportedly broken up with Aliya about a year ago but she couldn't accept the rejection, his mum Janet told the New York Post. She added that her son was a plumber and was working on a project to convert the garage into an apartment.

Aliya’s sister Nargis Fakhri, 45, who is best known for her role in the 2011 romantic drama film Rockstar, has reportedly said that she has "nothing to clarify" regarding the allegations. A source close to Nargis told India Today that the actress has not been in touch with her sister for more than 20 years and said she learned about what had happened through the news.

The girl’s mum said she did not believe Aliya could murder anyone. Aliya, she said, was a person who cared for and tried to help everyone. She also revealed that Aliya had struggled with opioid addiction after a dental issue, which she believes may have led to her acting the way she did, according to multiple local reports.

The Fakhri sister’s parents divorced when Nargis was six, and their dad died a few years later.