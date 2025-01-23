Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ally Lewber shared the news of her split from Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy after three years of dating on her Instagram Stories.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally Lewber said: “Thank you for all your support and kindness. I am happy the prosecutors decided not to file against James, as I never desired criminal charges. We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt. I was shocked by the headlines and disheartened by how the event was portrayed. We are no longer together, but I’ll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing. Thank you for your understanding.”

On the night of James Kennedy’s arrest on December 10, 2024, he and Ally Lewber were spotted at a Christmas party hosted by Kathy Hilton, the mother of Paris Hilton. James Kennedy was arrested after police were called after an argument between a man and a woman. According to Burbank police, James Kennedy was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence, but this did not result in charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

E! News reported that “We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James,” James' attorneys said in a statement obtained by E! News Dec. 13. “We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

Last month, it was revealed that Bravo had decided to recast Vanderpump Rules for its upcoming 12th season. James Kennedy did not take the news well and took to Instagram to write: “I can’t like, I’m holding back some tears as I write this. It’s been a pleasure being a part of Vanderpump Rules and filling your TV screens with our lives over the past decade.”

James Kennedy also said: “I’ve dedicated my life to this show and I’m forever grateful to everyone who tuned in. All of my dreams are finally coming true; this year I played Neon Carnival, EDC and Stagecoach and I have a Vegas residency- and I have all of you to thank. It’s been a wild ride and I’m excited to see what the future holds. Although this is a bittersweet ending, for me, this is just the beginning! THANK YOU.”