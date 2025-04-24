Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Johnston, who rose to fame as a 13-year-old choirboy on Britain’s Got Talent in 2008, has been accused of raping two women.

Johnston, now 30, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (April 24) and has denied two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Johnston gained national attention after his emotional rendition of Pie Jesu on the second series of the ITV talent show, where he finished in third place behind winner George Sampson and dance duo Signature.

Following his success on the show, Johnston signed with Cowell’s Syco label and released his debut album One Voice, which reached number four in the UK Albums Chart. He later returned to education and earned a degree in opera studies.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Andrew Johnston of Britain's Got Talent performs at Manchester's Christmas party at Albert Square on November 12, 2010 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage) | WireImage

In 2019, Johnston told the Daily Mirror: "Since 2017 I’ve been working full-time as a roofer. I’ve also been having singing lessons in Manchester to prepare for auditions. The most exciting thing for me will be starting my course in London in the autumn of 2019. Opera is what I want to do. I am expecting it to be tough and intense but that’s what I want. I want to be challenged at the highest level."

He previously spoke in 2009 about the anticipated change in his voice as he matured, saying: "They say I've got about a year or two left before my voice breaks and it's really exciting to think what your voice will be in two years' time. I could be a tenor or a baritone - or I could even train to be a bass."

The trial is ongoing.