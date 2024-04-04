Anna Paquin sparks concerns over her health after appearing at event with walking cane alongside husband Stephen Moyer
True Blood actress Anna Paquin was spotted at a red carpet event in New York sporting a walking cane, sparking concerns over her health.
The actress, 41, was attending the premiere of A Bit Of Light, in which she stars and is directed by her husband and her former True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer. She posed for pictures alongside Meyer at the event, with a walking cane on show.
Paquin opened up to People briefly about her recent health issues, but did not disclose what she is suffering from. She told the outlet that it “hasn’t been easy” while she deals with a health issue that affects mobility issues and speech difficulties. A source also said that Paquin expects to make a full recovery.
During the event, Paquin spoke about her love of working with her husband, whom she met on the set of the hit HBO show True Blood. She said in good spirits: "He's my favourite person to play with. I'm not sentimental when it comes to work."
‘A Bit Of Light’ is Essex-born Moyer’s second directing credit, with Paquin playing alcoholic mother Ella who loses custody of her children. Speaking about the film, Paquin said: "Not everyone ends up having the journey with motherhood that they have hoped or had planned. We're all flawed and imperfect, and Ella is kind of on some level repeating some sort of familial patterns as far as stuffing feelings down. It's very relatable because there's so many ways that people can get in their own way, or sort of learn to cope with trauma."
