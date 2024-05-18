Ant McPartlin and his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, who have welcomed their baby son Wilder this week. Photo by Getty Images.

Ant McPartlin has spoken about his newborn baby son Wilder for the first time since announcing his birth as he thanked fans for their support.

McPartlin, half of presenting duo Ant and Dec, welcomed his first child with wife Anne-Marie, 46, earlier this week. The television presenter took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their son named Wilder Patrick McPartlin on Tuesday morning (May 14).

Sharing a black and white Instagram picture cradling his baby boy, he wrote: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Alongside the touching picture, McPartlin, age 48, also revealed a meaningful tattoo on his shoulder, symbolising his dedication to his stepchildren from Anne-Marie’s previous marriage, and their beloved dogs, Milo and Bumble.

Earlier today (Saturday May 18), McPartlin took to social media to thanks fans for their kindness following his son’s birth. He said: “Hey all, I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder. He’s doing great.”

He also clarified that all members of his family, including all four legged members, were included in the tattoo he had previously shared a photo of. “Glad you loved the tattoo as well. For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree..he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks.”

The post was also met with further messages of joy from fans. One said: “A huge congratulations to you all on the birth of Wilder. Such lovely news xX.” Another said: “So lovely that you finally become a Dad biologically, although I’m sure you were already a great Dad to the girls. Congratulations to you all, and all the very best to you and your beautiful family.”

A third added: “Thanks so much for update Ant. Enjpy your Time with little Wilder.” One person quipped: “Why isn’t Dec on the tree?”.

The Geordie TV presenter refers to his wife Anne-Marie as Amzie, and revealed the nickname publicly when they announced their engagement in January 2021. Anne-Marie, who was her husband’s former PA, began a relationship in 2018.