One of the suspects in the London mansion robbery targeting Hollywood actress Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly dated The Only Way Is Essex star Hannah Voyan.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Standard, Kirk Holdrick, accused of forcing entry into the property where The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and her musician husband Malcolm McRae were staying, is currently being held on remand. Holdrick, who allegedly dated Voyan in 2022, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the February 12, 2023 incident.

Taylor-Joy and McRae were staying at a property in north London with McRae’s bandmate, Kane Richotte, when masked intruders reportedly broke in and even attempted to enter the bedroom where the couple was located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the trio were left shaken, none were physically harmed. The mansion, reportedly owned by another prominent public figure whose identity is protected for legal reasons, was being temporarily occupied by Taylor-Joy and her companions.

One of the suspects in the London mansion robbery targeting Hollywood actress Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly dated The Only Way Is Essex star Hannah Voyan. | Dave Benett/Getty Images

Holdrick, now being held at Gartree Prison in Leicestershire, is scheduled for a four-day trial at Wood Green Crown Court on September 29 next year. A judge recently lifted reporting restrictions on the case, allowing details to be made public.

Taylor-Joy, known for her breakout role in The Witch and more recent successes like The Queen’s Gambit and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has risen to A-list status in Hollywood. She and McRae, who performs in the band more* with Richotte, began their relationship in 2021, later eloping and holding a larger ceremony in Venice in 2023.