Legendary Indian singer-songwriter A.R. Rahman was rushed to hospital due to dehydration.

According to his children, Raheema and Ameen, the 58-year-old Oscar-winning composer was admitted to a private hospital on Greams Road in Chennai on Sunday morning (March 16) after suffering “weakness due to dehydration.”

Taking to Instagram, his children wrote: "To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now."

He added: "Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!"

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also sent the singer well-wishes. He said: “As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!"

Rahman has reportedly been discharged from the hospital.

This comes months after the ‘Slumdog Millionaire' composer and his wife of 30 years Saira Banu divorced, citing a "significant emotional strain in their relationship" as the reason for their split. They share three children together, son Ameen and daughters Khatija and Raheema.