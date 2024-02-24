Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been an almost blink-and-miss-it Berlin Film Festival this year, with Sunday night’s closing ceremony perhaps a chance for organisers to reflect on the ill will the festival managed to foster before its launch. Despite the strong programme of films, including Cillian Murphy’s first post-”Oppenheimer” effort opening the festival this year, it was the invitation of some right-wing political figures from the festival that was much of the talk about this year’s event.

Regardless, there were still a host of big moments from the first of the big five film festivals to take place this year; Rose Glass’ long-awaited follow-up to her acclaimed “Saint Maud” hit the screens at the festival, with “Love Lies Bleeding” seeing it’s star Kirsten Stewart pull double duty at the festival, and “Memories of a Burning Body” already earning the audience award.

Earlier in the week, acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese was also awarded an honorary Golden Bear for his years of dedication to filmmaking and the industry. But his isn’t the only Golden Bear to be handed out at this year’s closing event, taking place Sunday February 25 2024. So what is the Golden Bear, who is up for the award this year and who has previously earned the top honour from the Berlin Film Festival?

What is the Golden Bear?

Actress and singer Pauline Malefane of South Africa poses with the "Golden Bear" for "U-Carmen e-Khayelitsha" at the award ceremony during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 19, 2005 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The Golden Bear, awarded at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), recognizes the best film in the competition section of the festival. This prestigious prize acknowledges outstanding achievements in filmmaking across various aspects such as direction, screenplay, cinematography, acting, and overall artistic merit.

Winning the Golden Bear is a significant honour for filmmakers as it highlights excellence and innovation in cinema, helping to elevate the profile of the winning film on the international stage.

Who is up for the Golden Bear this year?

This year’s films in competition that have screened as part of the 74th Berlin Film Festival for the Golden Bear are as follows:

“Another End” - Piero Messina

“Architecton” - Victor Kossakovsky

“Black Tea” - Abderrahmane Sissako

“La cocina” - Alonso Ruizpalacios

“Dahomey” - Mati Diop

“The Devil's Bath (Des Teufels Bad)” - Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

“A Different Man” - Aaron Schimberg

“Dying (Sterben)” - Matthias Glasner

“The Empire (L'Empire)” - Bruno Dumont

“From Hilde, with Love (In Liebe, Eure Hilde) - Andreas Dresen

“Gloria!” - Margherita Vicario

“Langue étrangère (Fremdsprache)” - Claire Burger

“My Favourite Cake” - Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moqadam

“Pepe” - Nelson Carlo De Los Santos Arias

“Shambhala” - Min Bahadur Bham

“Small Things like These” - Tim Mielants

“Sons (Vogter)” - Gustav Möller

“Suspended Time (Hors du temps)” - Olivier Assayas

“A Traveler's Needs” - Hong Sang-soo

“Who Do I Belong To” - Meryam Joobeur

Who have been previous winners of the Golden Bear?

Akira Kurosawa

TOKYO, JAPAN: This file picture dated 1980 shows Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa during the making of the film "Kagemusya" (The Shadow Warrior). Kurosawa, an internationally acclaimed director, died at his home 06 September in Tokyo at the age of 88. AFP PHOTO

The acclaimed Japanese director won the Golden Bear for his film "Rashomon" in 1951. Kurosawa is widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. He received numerous accolades throughout his career, including an Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement. Kurosawa's films often explored themes of human nature, morality, and the complexity of truth. While he did not receive any Oscar nominations for "Rashomon," his other works like "Seven Samurai" and "Ran" received multiple nominations and awards.

Ingmar Bergman

Picture taken in the 1960s in Sweden shows legendary Swedish filmmaker and theater director Ingmar Bergman shooting a movie. (BONNIERS HYLEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The legendary Swedish filmmaker won the Golden Bear for his film "Wild Strawberries" in 1958. Bergman's profound explorations of the human condition earned him international acclaim and several Academy Awards throughout his career. He received nine Oscar nominations for Best Foreign Language Film, winning the award three times for "The Virgin Spring" (1960), "Through a Glass Darkly" (1961), and "Fanny and Alexander" (1983). Bergman's impact on cinema is immeasurable, and his legacy continues to influence filmmakers around the world.

Hayao Miyazaki

The celebrated Japanese animator and director won the Golden Bear for his film "Spirited Away" in 2002. Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli productions are renowned worldwide for their enchanting storytelling, beautiful animation, and universal themes.

"Spirited Away" also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2003, solidifying Miyazaki's status as a master storyteller and animator. Throughout his career, Miyazaki has received numerous Oscar nominations and awards for his other films, including "My Neighbor Totoro," "Howl's Moving Castle," and this year’s Best Animated Film nominee "The Boy and The Heron."

Paul Thomas Anderson

The cast of the film "Magnolia" pose at the film's premiere in Los Angeles 08 December 1999. (From L-R:) actor William H. Macy, actress Melora Walters, actress April Grace, writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson, actor Tom Cruise(rear), actress Julianne Moore, and actor Philip Baker Hall. The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and also stars Julianne Moore. (AFP PHOTO Lucy NICHOLSON)

The acclaimed American filmmaker won the Golden Bear in 2000 for his Tom Cruise-led film, “Magnolia,” continuing the trend of his films garnering critical acclaim and numerous awards. Known for his unique visual style and compelling storytelling, Anderson's works include "There Will Be Blood," "The Master," and "Phantom Thread."

He has received several Oscar nominations throughout his career, including nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Anderson's films often explore themes of ambition, power, and the complexity of human relationships, and he is widely regarded as one of the most talented filmmakers of his generation.

Ang Lee

The renowned Taiwanese filmmaker earned the Golden Bear in 1996 for his adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility,” helping lead to interest from movie studios to helm more of their productions. That led to Lee tackling a wide range of genres, from intimate dramas like "Brokeback Mountain" to epic adventures like "Life of Pi."