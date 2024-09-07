Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, who were the runners-up on Love Island back in 2019, broke up after claims he cheated on her.

Molly-Mae Hague took to her Instagram stories to announce her split from Tommy Fury and said: “Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x”

Tommy Fury also shared a statement about their split on Instagram and said: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury rekindling their relationship and could he appear on I’m A Celebrity? | Getty Images

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

“Please respect our privacy and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

On August 27, Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to thank everyone for all their support and said: “Thank you for being the best online friend I could’ve ever could’ve wished for.”

At the time of writing, she has received over 20,000 comments, including one from her influencer, Mrs Hinch who said: “I promise you’ll slowly mend Molly, and be stronger than you ever know possible, until then millions are here to help hold you up. Sending love.”

Following their split, it has now been reported by the Daily Mail that a reconciliation could be on its way for the couple. An insider told the newspaper that “Molly-Mae and Tommy appear to be finding a way through their issues.

"Some close to them are even going as far as to say they are heading for a full-on reconciliation.

"It might come as a surprise to many but, despite what might have gone on, they adore one another.

'They as good as grew up together, they were barely 20 when they met and they have navigated the whole fame thing together.

"That bond and those times can never be taken from them."

According to reports, Molly-Mae and Tommy have been spending evenings together at their £4m mansion. It will be interesting to see if the couple do get back together as Tommy Fury has reportedly been linked to the TV show I’m A Celebrity as producers of the show believe he could be a big hit with viewers. Watch this space.

The rumoured line up for I’m A Celebrity 2024 includes GK Barry and Phillip Schofield.