Influencer Ariela "La Langosta" has been killed aged 33.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westchester County Police Department in New York reported that a woman named Ariela Mejia-Polanco, 33, was found dead in her car on the Cross County Parkway on Sunday (17 August). Following a preliminary investigation, police determined she died of gunshot wounds and was "likely targeted for violence," according to a news release.

Ariela's workplace Ikon New York also confirmed her passing, sharing on Instagram on Sunday: "Today we lost our shining star. Our hearts are broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your joy, your humility, and the way you treated everyone with so much care always made you stand out. Thank you for giving so much love and support to our home, which also became yours."

Influencer Ariela "La Langosta" has been killed aged 33. (Photo: Instagram) | Instagram

The establishment added, "We still can’t believe it… you were our smile, our happiness. We love you and we will miss you forever." In the wake of Ariela's death, the restaurant said it has temporarily closed "out of respect for one of our beloved team members who recently passed away."

The content creator, who was known for her public friendship with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, regularly shared content about fashion and modeling on her Instagram account, which had over 556,000 followers. In a series of Aug. 17 Instagram Stories translated from Spanish, the rapper called her a "tremendous woman" and the "queen of New York."

"You supported me in everything," 6ix9ine added in a tribute to the model. "My sister." The Dominican influencer starred in 6ix9ine's "Wapae" music video in 2023.