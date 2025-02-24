Social media creator AJ Dronkers recently posted a video about lavender marriages and why he wants to bring them back.

Social media creator AJ Dronkers posted a video on Instagram about lavender marriages and said: “Okay straight men this is your one and only warning that there are hundred of thousands of women out there if not millions who want to be in a lavender marriage aka the lavender haze aka marrying a gay man.”

He went on to say that “We need to spell out a few things about this because there seems to be some confusion in the thousands of comments that have gone on the video where I have said I dream of being a 1950s gay husband. I think I would be great at it.” AJ Dronkers went on to say that he sees “ a lavender marriage as completely platonic.”

When he posted the video, Khloé Kardashian seemed to approve of it as she shared several raised hand and purple heart emojis. So, for those of you who are still confused about what a lavender marriage is, it is basically a marriage where one-half of a couple is gay or bisexual and the other is straight.

According to marriage.com, “Imagine a Hollywood golden era star, adored by millions, yet hiding a personal secret. To safeguard their career and conform to societal norms, they enter into a marriage not out of love but out of necessity. This is the essence of a lavender marriage.”

Khloé Kardashian shares two children with Tristan Thompson, True and Tatum and she recently revealed on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast that she has no interest in dating. She revealed to her guest, Jay Shetty that "My relationship with my kids just is everything to me."

She went on to say that "If I meet someone in two months, two years, and I fall in love — great. She also added "But I'm not actively on the dating scene searching for someone and I'm so happy."

So, perhaps in the near future, we will see Khloé Kardashian entering into a lavender marriage. Watch this space…