Charles Hanson, 45, arrived at Derby Crown Court to face charges of assault and coercive behaviour against his wife Rebecca Ludlam.

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has entered not guilty pleas in front of judge Shaun Smith KC at Derby Crown Court. The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour between 2015 and 2023, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in May 2020 and two counts of assault by beating in 2022 and 2023.

All charges relate to his wife Rebecca Ludlam, the couple married in 2010 after meeting through mutual friends. Last year, Charles Hanson was released on bail with conditions not to go to the family home in Quarndon or to contact his wife.

In December 2023, The Sun reported that the BBC TV auctioneer had recently moved out of the home he shared with his wife Rebecca. She works as a diagnostic radiographer and the couple reportedly paid £900,000 for the manor home they moved into together in 2014.

Rebecca Ludlam discussed her husband Charles Hanson with The Daily Express in 2010 and said: “Because he is very giving, he has a problem saying no sometimes and that often means he is very busy.

“But, when he is away, I can usually flick on the television and see if he's on there and that's always a nice feeling.”

Do Charles Hanson and Rebecca Ludlam have children?

Yes the couple have two children, their daughter was born in 2014 and two years later, Rebecca gave birth to a son. Their first child Tommy was born stillborn in 2012.

Charles Hanson and Rebecca Ludlam spoke to Staffordshire Live about the ordeal and Rebecca said: “What happened was terrible and it could not have come at a worse time for us.”