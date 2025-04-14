Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monica Sementilli, the wife of the late celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementelli, has been found guilty of his murder, alongside her adult film star lover.

Monica Sementilli, the wife of celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementilli has been found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the stabbing of her husband in 2017. ABC News reported that “Prosecutors said Monica Sementilli and her lover, Robert Baker, were having an affair and conspired to kill Fabio so the couple could be together and collect life insurance money.

According to ABC News, “Pleading no contest meant Baker did not contest the charges and accepted the facts alleged by prosecutors without admitting to being guilty. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

When Monica Sementilli was found guilty of her husband’s murder, she was seen sobbing in court. In a statement that was released, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said: “This was a cold and calculated crime motivated by greed and betrayal."

Nathan Hochman also said: “Today’s verdict ensures that those responsible for this ruthless act will be held accountable. Our office remains steadfast in the pursuit of justice for victims and their families. We extend our deepest sympathies to Fabio Sementilli’s loved ones as they continue to mourn his tragic loss.”

On January 23, 2017, Fabio Sementilli was found stabbed to death on the patio of his home in Woodland Hills, California. It was Fabio’s daughter who discovered her father’s body, and despite calling 911, they were unable to save him.

Mirella Sementilli, the sister of Fabio Sementilli told ABC7 after Monica Sementilli was found guilty of his murder that "Justice was served today. It's the most beautiful day for our family. Our spirits are lifted. My brother can now rest in peace and the murderers that have deceived him are exactly where they belong today."

USA Today reported that “On Jan. 23, 2017, Baker stabbed Fabio Sementilli to death as the hairdresser sat on his patio, according to the DA. Baker then fled the scene in the hairdresser's Porsche, which was eventually found abandoned miles away, he said.”

According to USA Today, “His wife grieved him and denied all wrongdoing, despite sexting Baker and sending her lover nude photos of herself during the funeral service in Toronto, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman said at the trial, the LA Times reported.”