Jillian Lauren, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers during a wild chase in Los Angeles.

The wife of Mr Shriner was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The confrontation reportedly happened following a chaotic chase after police were called to a hit-and-run crash on a road in the Eagle Rock neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Three suspects involved in the incident fled the scene on foot, it is understood. One suspect exited his car, climbed an embankment, and ended up on a residential street, according to reports.

As police scoured the area, setting up barricades and closing off streets, Scott's 51-year-old wife, Jillian Lauren, emerged from their home armed, reports the Mirror US. According to TMZ, a law enforcement source informed them that upon leaving her home, she began firing, presumably at a suspect.

Jillian Lauren, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers during a wild chase in Los Angeles. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) | Ethan Miller/Getty Image

Officers reportedly shouted at her to drop the weapon. However, reports suggest she ignored multiple commands, leading officers to fire and hitting her shoulder.

Following this, Lauren retreated back into the house, and then 30 minutes later, she and another woman - thought to be her babysitter - emerged with their hands raised, surrendering to the police. Law enforcement revealed to TMZ that Lauren was subsequently taken to a hospital and arrested for attempted murder.

Medical professionals examined Lauren for what was described as "a non-life-threatening gunshot wound" following the violent series of events. According to TMZ, police said that they took a nine-millimeter handgun from her home upon examining the abode.

Shriner, who has been in Weezer since 2001 after replacing Mikey Welsh, married Jillian in 2005. The rocker and his wife have two adopted children.