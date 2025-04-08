Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the founding members of The Beatles has announced his retirement due to "personal circumstances".

One of the founding members of music icons The Beatles has announced his retirement from music. Original The Beatles drummer Pete Best was known around the globe as the 'fifth Beatle' after he was replaced by Ringo Starr in the band’s early days.

Best was the group's drummer between 1960 and 1962. Now 83, he went on to perform in various other groups through the decades, including the Pete Best Combo. News of his retirement came in a social media post by his brother, Roag.

"Well what an absolutely wonderful ride we've had," he said. "However, everything comes to pass. My brother Pete Best has announced today he is retiring from personal appearances and performing with the group. His daughter has informed me it’s due to personal circumstances."

Best later added: "I had a blast. Thank you."

Pete Best was The Beatles drummer between 1960 and 1962 | Getty Images

Born in 1941, Best grew up in Liverpool and in 1960, was invited to join the Beatles by Paul McCartney, and was on the stool during a stint in Hamburg, Germany. Then, in 1962, after rows with record company executives, Beatles manager, Brian Epstein, informed him he was being replaced.

Beatles legends John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison have all since stated their regret over the manner of Best's sacking. Lennon said the band "were cowards when we sacked him. We made Brian do it", while McCartney said he felt "sorry for him because of what he could have been on to".

In 2020, Best recalled his sacking in an interview with the Irish Times, and said: "We were rockers, we were little hardies, we could handle ourselves. But when I got back home and I told my mother what happened, behind the sanctuary of the front door, I cried like a baby."

He added: "You're the Beatle who got kicked out because you were crap. So there's always been a point where I've had to prove myself. I haven't talked about it, people make their own impressions about what a drummer is about. So I'll perform on stage and the audience can make their own mind up. I'm glad to say that the consensus of opinion is yeah, you're a great drummer, Pete. I'm happy with that."

Last year, Best and his family converted the former Casbah Coffee Club in Liverpool - an early haunt of the Beatles - into an Airbnb. The venue featured rooms named after each band member - except for Starr.