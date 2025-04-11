Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former UFC star B.J Penn has taken to his Instagram to allege that his mother and brothers have been murdered and replaced by imposters.

Two days ago, former UFC star B.J Penn posted a video on Instagram which he captioned: “Hilo Police Department I need your help. My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother, Reagan penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka we’re all murdered and I need you to investigate these guys get these people out of my house and my off my properties #hawaii.”

In response to his Instagram post, one fan wrote: “Find Jesus & pray to him for a clear mind... We love you brother but please reach out to someone,” whilst another wrote: “We love you so much BJ, please see a counselor. All those years of fighting may have harmed your brain. I love and admire you so much so please don’t take this as a hit on you. Your true fans want you to take care of your mental health brother.”

Who is UFC star B.J. Penn as he claims his mum and brothers have been murdered and replaced by imposters? B.J. Penn prepares to fight Yair Rodriguez during the UFC Fight Night event at the at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

For those of you who are not familiar with B.J Penn, he is an American former professional mixed martial art fighter and 5th degree black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. B.J Penn is also a former UFC Lightweight Champion and UFC Welterweight Champion.

The website Fighters Only reported that in 2022, “Former UFC welterweight and lightweight champion B.J. Penn has been released by the UFC, signalling the end of his on=off career with the promotion after 18 years. Fights Only also wrote that “Retirement talk has surrounded Penn for tears. “The Prodigy” has not been enjoying his best fighting form, having not won a fight for almost nine years. During that time, he’s dropped seven losses- two by knockout-and drew one fight.”

In an interview with On the Mat, B. J. Penn said: “I do everything in five minute rounds from take down drills, to drilling my own stuff, to bag drills switching to different combos, bringing it back to the basics working a lot of technique again doing 20 arm locks to triangle drills each side, just staying sharp. At one point it was all about drills and you know what I am still all about it.”