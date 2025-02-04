Conor McGregor has once again found himself in controversy after being caught on camera spitting at a man who heckled him about his infamous loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The incident, which was recorded and shared online, took place in a shopping centre when an unidentified man shouted, "Let's go, Khabib!" as McGregor walked past. In response, the Irish MMA star appeared to spit at the heckler before taunting him, saying, "I spit in your face, what do you do? Nothing." The exact location and date of the incident remain unclear.

This latest controversy is another chapter in McGregor’s long-standing rivalry with Nurmagomedov, which began in 2016 and peaked at UFC 229 in October 2018. In that fight, the Russian fighter dominated McGregor, submitting him in the fourth round. The event erupted into chaos after Nurmagomedov leapt out of the octagon to confront McGregor’s team, sparking a mass brawl that led to suspensions and fines for both fighters.

Since that bout, tensions have remained high, with McGregor and Nurmagomedov exchanging barbs on social media and in interviews.

Following the loss, McGregor continued to provoke Nurmagomedov with personal attacks on social media, targeting his father, religion, and homeland. Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson reflected on the feud’s impact, stating, "The Khabib fight really brought a negative out of him... He knew there was a legitimate threat, and there was nothing he could do about it."

McGregor, who has not fought since breaking his leg in a 2021 match against Dustin Poirier, was expected to return against Michael Chandler but withdrew due to injury.

in November, a jury ruled he assaulted a woman in a civil court rape case, in which he was ordered to pay €248,603.60 (£188,000) in damages to Nikita Hand, 35, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, after a civil case over allegations stemming from a December 9, 2018 incident at a Dublin hotel.

The case, which began on November 5, detailed the claims against the MMA star, who was accused of pinning Ms Hand to a bed and assaulting her, as well as “choking” her.