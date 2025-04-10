Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jillian Lauren, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder - but who are the couple?

Lauren was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers during a chaotic chase in Los Angeles. She was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The confrontation reportedly happened following a chase after police were called to a hit-and-run crash. Three suspects involved in the incident fled the scene on foot, it is understood. One suspect exited his car, climbed an embankment, and ended up on a residential street, according to reports.

As police scoured the area, setting up barricades and closing off streets, Lauren emerged from her home armed, reports the Mirror US. According to TMZ, she began firing, presumably at a suspect.

Officers reportedly shouted at her to drop the weapon. However, reports suggest she ignored multiple commands, leading officers to fire and hitting her shoulder. She was later taken to hospital where she was treated for what was described as "a non-life-threatening gunshot wound". She was then arrested.

But, who is Jillian Lauren and her music star husband Scott Shriner? Here’s all you need to know about the couple.

Weezer star Scott Shriner with his wife Jillian Lauren in 2018. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for PEN America

Who is Jillian Lauren?

Jillian Lauren, full name Jillian Lauren Shriner, is a 51-year-old American writer and performer. She is also a former call girl for Jefri Bolkiah, Prince of Brunei, who she wrote her first memoir, Some Girls: My Life in a Harem.

She wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir books Everything You Ever Wanted, released May 2015, and Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, released in 2010, as well as the novel Pretty, released in 2011.

In Some Girls, Lauren wrote an autobigraphical account as one of the paid young female "guests" of Prince Jefri Bolkiah, brother of the Sultan of Brunei, between 1992 and 1995.

According to the book, Lauren became Jefri's number two girlfriend, leading her to meet the Sultan in person, as well as to travel abroad with Jefri's entourage. She said her total income for the three years she was a “guest” was about $300,000.

Lauren is also the writer of the USA Today bestselling true crime book Behold the Monster: Facing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, which was published in 2023. The book is based on her extensive interviews with serial killer Samuel Little and her attempt to seek justice for Little's victims and also match cold cases to him.

Little was an American serial killer who was convicted of eight murders and confessed to committing 93 murders between 1970 and 2005. He died at the age of 80 in December 2020.

Lauren’s work has also appeared in many high profile magazines, including New York Magazine, The New York Times and Vanity Fair, among others.

The couple in 2015. | Ethan Miller/Getty Image

Who is Scott Shriner?

Scott Gardner Shriner, aged 59, is an American musician best known as a member of the rock band Weezer.

He joined the band in 2001, which was only initally provisional, but is now the band's longest serving bass guitarist. Shriner joined the band following the sudden departure of bass guitarist Mikey Welsh, who had left the band for personal reasons.

Shriner has now recorded twelve studio albums with Weezer. The band are best known for songs Island in the Sun and Pork and Beans.

Prior to his musical career, Shriner was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. When he was 25, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue a career in music. It was around 10 years later that he joined Weezer, but prior to that he had toured as a member of Vanilla Ice's backing band.

When did Jillian Lauren and Scott Shriner get married?

The couple married on November 9 2005 in Hawaii, and will this year celebrate their 20 year wedding anniversary.

Yes, they have two adopted children. They now live in Los Angeles with their two adopted sons. Their first, a boy from Ethiopia, was adopted in January 2009.