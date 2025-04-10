Sean King: Ex-West Coast Eagles star dead age 60 as cause of death confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former West Coast Eagles and West Perth footballer Sean King has died at the age of 60, it has been announced.

Just days after being honoured with a lifetime membership by West Perth, King passed away, the club announced.

Posting a tribute on social media, an Eagles spokesperson said: “The West Coast Eagles are saddened by the passing of inaugural squad member Sean King on Wednesday after a short illness. The club sends heartfelt condolences to King’s family, friends and loved ones.”

King launched his senior football career with West Perth in 1986, going on to play 60 games and kick 48 goals for the club. When the West Coast Eagles joined the VFL in 1987, King was named in their first squad and made his lone appearance that year in the final round. In that match, he delivered an impressive performance, kicking two goals and collecting 21 disposals in a win over St Kilda.

Sean King has died age 60 after being diagnosed with cancer. | WAFL

He later returned to the WAFL in 1991 for a 10-game stint with East Perth before retiring.

According to reports, King had been diagnosed with cancer.

A spokesperson for West Perth added: “The West Perth Football Club family extends our deepest sympathies to his wife Anita and children, Jordan, Hannah, Tom, and extended family. Sean’s involvement with West Perth Football Club spans over three decades, during which he has made an indelible impact on the club’s success and community spirit.

“Sean played 60 games for the West Perth Football Club, showcasing his skill and commitment to the game. His abilities were recognised as an inaugural squad member of the West Coast Eagles. After his playing career, Sean continued to serve West Perth as the League Runner from 2002 to 2018. Sean played a key role in the club’s on-field success, including being a Premiership Runner in both the 2003 and 2013 Premierships.

“Sean was a great bloke, with an infectious personality and was loved by all players, staff, and volunteers. It was an honour for the West Perth Football Club to present Sean with his truly deserved life membership on Sunday in front of his family, friends and the West Perth past players and coaches.”