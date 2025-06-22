Daisy Lowe married her long-term partner Jordan Saul at a ceremony in London.

Model Daisy Lowe married her long-term partner Jordan Saul at a ceremony in Londo and the couple celebrated at Brutto, an Italian restaurant in East London. Daisy Lowe and Jordan Saul were joined at their wedding ceremony by Daisy’s mum Pearl Lowe, stepfather Danny Goffey, half-siblings, Betty, Alfie and Frankie and dad Gavin Rossdale.

Daisy and Jordan, who are parents to Ivy, met when they were walking their dogs during lockdown. When the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2021, Daisy Lowe took to Instagram and said: “A year ago today I went to meet @misstilda for a walk on the Heath…. But I was running a little late- Mercury was in retrograde 😂 when I arrived, Monty ran straight towards a very handsome Belgium shepherd, attached to this handsome dog was a rather handsome man. I dawdled around having some dog chat… we ended up walking together for a couple of hours, what a dog walk!

As Daisy Lowe marries Jordan Saul, when did she discover Bush frontman Gavin Rossale was her dad? Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“Here we are a year later, through countless lockdowns, adventures, disasters and triumphs. You @jordanjaysaul have been my hero. Through and through. Thanks for feeling like home & always making me giggle even when I really don’t want to! It’s my absolute favourite making you laugh so much your legs give way….

“I am very happy I was 5 mins late to meet Tilds that day & I am so very grateful you are mine. Happy anniversary my pain in the ass. I love you ♥️.”

Although Daisy Lowe married in London, she is planning to move to Somerset where she and Jordan will have another wedding celebration. She told Somerset Life that “I’m moving to, and marrying in Somerset. That’s how much I love it.” She also revealed that “I will coordinate Ivy with me and my bridesmaids.

“She’ll be a little flower girl, but I’m still trying to figure it all out. Jordan is really practical, whereas I’m the creative one, so I need him to make certain decisions and he lets me get on with the creative stuff. I’m really lucky I have my mum to talk to about styling. She’s got such brilliant taste.”

When did Daisy Lowe discover Gavin Rossdale was her dad?

Daisy Lowe discovered that Gavin Rossdale was her biological father when she was 15 via a paternity test. When she appeared on That Gaby Roslin podcast, Daisy said: “It was intense. There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father.”

“I think we dealt with it the best that we could. It meant that we did have a really rocky start, but we figured it out and I'm really grateful that we kind of figured it out as and when we did.”

Daisy also revealed that “The funny thing was, the moment that I found out that he could be my dad, I was like, "Oh this makes perfect sense". We think in the same way and we have so many quite frightening similarities.”