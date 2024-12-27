Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sean Hannity reportedly proposed to Ainsley Earhardt at church over Christmas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are newly engaged and they told the channel that "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives.” The couple also added that their family “couldn’t be happier,” and they have the blessing and support of their children.

Sean Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes, the couple married in 2003 and divorced in 2019 and share two children together, Patrick and Merri. Ainsley Earhardt was previously married to Kevin McKinney from 2005 to 2009 and married her second husband Will Proctor in 2012. The couple finalised their divorce in 2019 after separating the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ainsley Earhardt shares a daughter Hayden with her former husband Will Proctor. According to People magazine, “Hannity and Earhardt said they bonded over their shared religious beliefs, and described the church as "the perfect place" to propose, according to the outlet. They met with their minister shortly after the engagement.”

As Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt get engaged, what’s the age difference between them? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In 2019, Ainsley Earhardt told People magazine that she was keen to start dating again and said: "I would love to find love again and I want to demonstrate a loving relationship for Hayden one day.” She also said: "But I'm not sure when that will be. I know that God will put the right man in my life if that's his will and he'll do it in his time."

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reportedly first started dating in 2020 but were keen to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Sean Hannity reportedly currently lives in Florida whilst Ainsley Earhardt is in New York.

Sean Hannity is 62 years old whilst Ainsley Earhardt is 48.