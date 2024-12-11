Supermodel Kate Moss has reportedly split from her partner Count Nikolai Von Bismark after nine years together

If rumours are to be believed, Kate Moss and Count Nikolai Von Bismark have ended their relationship after nine years together. A source told The Sun that “Kate and Nikolai have been on and off for months, and ­eventually Kate felt the time was right to move on and cut ties. She felt they were going on different journeys in life. And, at 50, Kate feels fabulous and like she wants to get back out there and have some fun in time for Christmas.”

“Despite being 13 years her junior, Nikolai wants to enjoy a quieter life. He remains on his sober path and they just have increasingly different hobbies and wants. Her pals have been rallying around her, and are super supportive. Obviously it’s a bit awkward because they move in similar social circles and he is the son of her great family friend ­Debbie von Bismarck.

“But she and Nikolai remain on friendly terms, and are both adamant there won’t be any tension or hostility.”

As Kate Moss splits with Count Nikolai Von Bismarck, was Johnny Depp the love of her life? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Supermodel Kate Moss, who turned 50 on January 16 this year, started dating Count Nikolai Von Bismark, the son of Kate’s family friend, Debbie von Bismarck, after she split from her musician husband Jamie Hince in 2015. It is also believed that Princess Beatrice once dated Count Nikolai Von Bismark.

It has been reported that the reason behind Kate Moss’s split from Count Nikolai Von Bismark is that he is a teetotaller. He gave up alcohol in 2017, the same year that Kate Moss did. However, she has recently been enjoying nights out on the town again with friends and family.

Was Johnny Depp the love of Kate Moss’s life?

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were undoubtedly the swoon worthy couple of the 1990s. Kate was 20 at the time when they met and they are believed to have first encountered one another at Cafe Tabac in New York.

Kate once said that “I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together,” and revealed to Vanity Fair that when they split, she spent ‘years’ crying over him. Kate Moss even testified during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The BBC reported that “British supermodel Kate Moss has testified that her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp never abused her, contradicting a claim made by the actor's ex-wife.

“Amber Heard, 36, had claimed that she heard rumours that Mr Depp once pushed Ms Moss down a flight of stairs.”

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp are reportedly still ‘friends,’ and six days after testifying by video in his defamation case, the supermodel supported him by attending his concert held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Who else has Kate Moss dated and married?

After splitting from Johnny Depp in 1997, Kate Moss reportedly had a short fling with Antony Langdon, guitarist of the band Space Hog. In the early 2000s Kate Moss began a relationship ith Jefferson Hack, the co-founder and editor of Dazed & Confused. She gave birth to their daughter Lila in 2002.

Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack split in 2004 and in 2004, Kate Moss began a relationship with Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty. Who can forget the iconic photograph of Kate Moss wading through the mud in her Hunter boots with Pete at Glastonbury? The couple split in 2007 and Pete now lives in France with wife Katia de Vidias and their baby. He has two other children, a son Astile with Lisa Moorish and a daughter Aisling with Lindi Hingston.

Kate Moss started dating Jamie Hince, the guitarist for The Kills in 2007. The couple wed in the Cotswolds, Kate was dressed in John Galliano and their big day was photographed by acclaimed photographer, Mario Testino.