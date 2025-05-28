Louise Redknapp has recently opened up about her relationship with Drew Michael.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineties pop icon Louise Redknapp, who was in the group Eternal and was previously married to footballer Jamie Redknapp, has opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Drew Michael.

In an interview with The Sun, Louise Redknapp said: “I’ve been through a lot. I’m working on it. It’s not easy. But I’m learning every day that you need to love yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve finally realised it’s all right to fight for yourself and, if you don’t love you, then you will be useless to everyone else.”

Louise Redknapp also spoke about her boyfriend Drew Michael, the couple have been dating since October 2023. Louise Redknapp was previously married to footballer Jamie Redknapp and the couple share two sons, Charlie and Beau.

Jamie Redknapp is now married to Swedish model Frida Redknapp and the couple share a son together, Raphael. Frida was previously married to American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie and the pair share four children together.

As Louise Redknapp dates Drew Michael, why is it still frowned upon for female stars to date younger men? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In The Sun interview, Louise Redknapp touched on the age gap between her and boyfriend Drew Michael and said that “It’s not that big of a gap', and also said: “I don’t feel a lot older than him and I don’t behave older."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Redknapp is 50 and her boyfriend Drew Michael is 41, but regardless of their ages, I do feel that Louise was compelled to mention the age gap as for some reason, many people still have issues with female celebrities dating young men compared to male celebrities dating younger women.

Nobody seems bothered for example when it comes to the 20 year age gap between movie star Jason Statham and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. As for the 44-year age gap between 81-year old Mick Jagger and his 37 year old girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, these stars don’t seem to be questioned on the disparity between their ages.

Strictly Come Dancing Shirley Ballas has spoken about the double standards women face and told the Daily Mail that “If a man dates a younger girl, it's absolutely fine; if a woman dates a younger man, they call him toyboy” and revealed that “I find that offensive.”

Carol Vorderman has also been criticised for her dating choices and revealed to the Daily Mail that “Let's laugh at the idiots who use ageist remarks as some form of bullying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are simply stupid. I make no secret of the fact that I date men who are younger than me. Big deal.”

Carol and Louise, it’s not a big deal that you date younger men, and I have no issue with anyone dating whoever they want. I just wish women were left alone to date younger men or younger women whilst men seem never to be judged…