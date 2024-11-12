Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Madonna, 66, and Akeem Morris, 28, are believed to have broken up in October after being together for several months.

Megastar Madonna reportedly first met Akeem Morris when they were photographed for Paper Magazine back in 2022. When he isn’t modelling, Akeem plays soccer for Oyster Bay United and even took Madonna to watch Chelsea play at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

In September 2024, Akeem Morris’s ex-girlfriend Reagan Rice revealed that she dated Akeem for two years and when it came to her former boyfriend and Madonna’s relationship, she told People magazine that "I found out with the rest of the world when they went public on social media."

Reagan Rice also told People that "I don't think he's a bad person. I do have so much love for him. He was a great partner to me for the time we were together, so no ill will towards him whatsoever."

In August of this year, Madonna reportedly stayed at Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, Dolce and Gabbana’s villa in Portofino where Australian pop star Sia tied the knot. Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker also chose it as part of their wedding festivities.

Madonna and Akeem Morris celebrated the Fourth of July together at The Standard in New York. Madonna shared a photograph of her and Akeem watching the fireworks on her Instagram and the caption said: "Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥"

Madonna was with Akeem Morris for her 66th birthday celebrations in Italy and the couple were spotted holding hands at a dinner which appeared to be at the Teatro Grande in Pompeii. Madonna’s son Rocco turned 24 on August 11 whilst Madonna turned 66 on August 16.

According to Forbes, Madonna is worth $850M.