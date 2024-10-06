Madonna’s brother Christopher Ciccone dead at 63: His passing comes shortly after the death of their stepmum
The death of Madonna’s brother Christopher Ciccone comes shortly after Madonna’s stepmother Joan Ciccone died on September 24 after an aggressive battle with cancer. Joan Ciccone was born on February 3 in Taylor, Michigan, USA.
Joan Ciccone was married to Madonna’s father Silvio Ciccone for 58 years, Madonna was only five years old when her mother, also called Madonna, died at the age of 30 from breast cancer.
On 12 May 2024, Madonna took to Instagram to talk about her mother and said: “I stood on stage for 81 shows, staring up at the beautiful face of my mother and wondering what she must’ve been thinking as she waved goodbye to me from her hospital window.
“I stepped into the station wagon and shut the door not knowing it was the last time I’d see her.
“Nobody told me my mother was dying- I just watched her disintegrate mysteriously and then she disappeared and there was no explanation except that she had gone to sleep which explains My Tumultuous relationship with sleep.
“Tonight all of my children sleep Under one roof which is Rare and comforting. They grow up too fast and spin out in different directions. And yes I have a hard time letting go.
“When I stepped up on the stage and looked up at my mothers face every night I said hello I said goodbye I said Thank you I hope you’re proud of me. I said Please protect me and keep me sane.
Madonna ended the post by wishing everyone “Happy Mother’s Day”
In February 2023, Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone died at the age of 66. Madonna’s younger brother Christopher Ciccone had worked as her interior decorator, artistic director on her world tours, as well as her personal assistant and dresser.
The Daily Mail reported that “the siblings haven't been without difficulties, with Christopher writing a tell-all book about his relationship with his sister - where he claimed Guy Ritchie 'drove at him' and admitted the pair 'never got along'.
“He also claimed Madonna's romance with the British director was 'death knell for my relationship with her.”
In 2016, he married British hairdresser Ray Thacke and it is believed his relationship with Madonna improved. In an interview with the Evening Standard, he said: “We are in contact with each other, although I haven’t seen her for a long time. We’re back to being a brother and sister. I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way.”
At the time of writing, Madonna has not yet commented on her brother’s death.
