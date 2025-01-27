Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travis Kelce hugged and kissed Taylor Swift to mark the Kansas City Chiefs reaching the Super Bowl and she reportedly said: “I love you,” and “I’m so proud of you.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship seems to be going from strength to strength. She attended Sunday’s game with her family, Andrea and Scott Swift, plus her brother Austin. Dressed in reportedly $10,200 worth of Louis Vuitton, Taylor Swift was also seen with Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated Kansas City's narrow 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills by throwing an exclusive party. In exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the couple along with close friends and family were seen arriving in a red party bus at a rooftop bar, Prime Social.

When it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, he was spotted attending her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium (where he plays football for the Kansas City Chiefs) back in July 2023. In September of that year, she made a surprise appearance at one of his games.

In October 2023, Taylor Swift once again attended one of his games after her Eras Tour film premiere and in December, she talked about her relationship with him for the first time. In December of that year, she spent Christmas with him and in February 2024, she supported him at the 2024 Super Bowl.

As Taylor Swift will more than likely be supporting him once again at the 2025 Super Bowl, a look at Travis Kelce’s previous relationships.

2023 until present day: Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been in a relationship since 2023. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images | Getty Images

Although he may not like it, Travis Kelce has become known as ‘Mr Taylor Swift’ and when addressing their public relationship, Taylor Swift has said: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

2022: Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce was linked to Zuri Hall, an entertainment reporter in 2022. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Zuri Hall is an entertainment reporter and TV personality and she was linked to Travis Kelce when she was seen in a VIP suite during a Chiefs Game back in October 2022.

2017-2022: Kaya Nicole

Travis Kelce enjoyed a five year long relationship with sports broadcaster and model Kayla Nicole. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Travis Kelce enjoyed a five year long relationship with sports broadcaster and model Kayla Nicole and the couple first started dating in an on and off relationship from May 2017. According to reports, Travis Kelce’s split from Kaya Nicole was amicable and she has remained quiet when talking about their relationship.