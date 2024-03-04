Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashley Roberts made her first public appearance with boyfriend George Rollinson on Saturday evening. The Heart Showbiz presenter almost had a wardrobe malfunction when she wore a white dress on the red carpet. However, Ashley slipped into a cute red mini dress to attend Brit Award winner Raye’s after party where the new couple made their public debut.

The Pussycat Doll singer, 42, and George, 25, have reportedly been dating since November 2023 and recently returned from a holiday in Dubai. According to The Sun the couple stayed at a £400 per night hotel soaking up the sunshine and enjoyed quad biking.

George is an artist who has designed for many celebrities including Drake and Anthony Joshua. The couple up until now have kept their relationship private. But despite their 17 year age gap sources told Mail Online the couple are “smitten”.

The insider said: “Ashley and George are smitten with each other. They have chosen to keep their relationship private for now but gradually have started sharing snippets from their life together on social media.

“George is extremely successful in his own right, creating artwork for massive names and establishing himself in his craft from a young age. Ashley isn't at all bothered about their age difference... they have similar interests, and he has inspired her creatively, she hasn't felt this way in a long time.”

This will be Ashley Roberts first serious partner since her split from Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice. The pair met when they both appeared on the BBC series in 2018. After romance blossomed, they announced their split in 2020 after one year of dating.