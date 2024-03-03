How many people watched The Brits 2024? Viewing figures drop from 2023 award show despite star performers
Brit Awards viewership falls again in 2024 despite RAYE's record breaking win and performances from Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa.
The Brits saw a year on year decline from 6.2 million viewers in 2016 to an all time low of 2.7 million in 2022. In 2023 organisers moved the show to a weekend which proved to be a good decision as viewership that year grew by over a million to 3.79 million at its peak and 3.3 million on average.
It was a no-brainer to keep the show in the weekend spot, but last night's (March 2) ceremony failed to see another year of viewership growth - instead ratings dropped again.
How many watched the Brit Awards 2024?
This year viewership remained higher than in 2022, but there was still a drop from last year, despite all star performances from RAYE, Dua Lipa, and Kylie Minogue.
This year the 2hr 20 awards show peaked at 3.1 million viewers but managed an average of 2.5 million across the entire show. With a drop of around 800,000 viewers from 2023, it is the second least watched show in the last 25 years, as far back as viewership figures for the programme goes.
The most popular year on record for The Brits was 1999, a quarter of a century ago, when audiences topped 9.8 million to see Robbie Williams with three awards, including British Single for Angels.
Last night RAYE smashed the record for most Brit Awards wins in a single year - previously jointly held by Harry Styles, Adele and Blur with four apiece - with an astounding six wins, including Best Album. Despite the historic win, the show itself has failed to grow its popularity, and it's hardly surprising as there are so many more channels and streaming options available than there were during the Brits' height in 1999.
